Antonio Conte hits out at media for 'twisting' his words about Italy national team job

Conte has moved quickly to distance himself from suggestions that he is actively seeking an immediate return to the Italy national team. Following the resignation of Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down after Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Conte's name has been at the forefront of the search for a new manager, and he even admitted to being "flattered" by the links. However, the 56-year-old tactician was left unimpressed by the interpretation of his recent remarks, making it unequivocally clear that he is not currently looking for a way out of his role.