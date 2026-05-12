Antonio Conte defends Rasmus Hojlund as Man Utd loanee's goal drought continues in costly Napoli defeat

Speaking to DAZNafter the final whistle, Conte was quick to protect Hojlund from criticism regarding his modest tally of 10 goals in 31 league appearances this season. He said: "Let's not forget that he's the only striker we have in the squad; he's always playing. This season, we should have had the opportunity to rest him and bring him on during the game. He has so much energy. There are times when you have to attack the depth and others when you have to protect the ball."