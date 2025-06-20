Spurs make Antoine Semenyo move! Tottenham make enquiry to sign Bournemouth winger as Cherries make £70m demand for Ghana international as Thomas Frank's side continue pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo
Tottenham have reportedly enquired about Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo while they continue to work on a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.
- Spurs interested in signing Semenyo
- Bournemouth rate winger at £70m
- Spurs also eyeing a move for Mbeumo