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Antoine Griezmann shines as Orlando City dismantle Toronto FC in convincing three-goal victory
Lions seal emphatic victory
The contest opened at a frantic pace, with Maxime Crepeau and Luka Gavran both forced into sharp early saves to keep the scoreline level. Griezmann’s strike on the stroke of half-time shifted the momentum after VAR reviews had previously chalked off an own goal and overturned a penalty decision. Orlando then took full control after the interval as Sarajian netted his first MLS goal before Angulo wrapped up the points in stoppage time.
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Griezmann maintains scoring form
Griezmann's clinical first-half volley extended his remarkable scoring streak to five consecutive Major League Soccer matches. The French forward's lethal form has revitalised the Lions' front line following a disjointed start to the campaign in the final third. His experience and composure continue to provide the cutting edge against stubborn opposition, underlining his status as the focal point in Orlando's recent revival.
Unbeaten run comes undone
A comprehensive three-goal victory extends Orlando's unbeaten run to five matches, yielding four wins and a draw during that span. The three points lift the Florida club to 34 from 25 games, consolidating their position inside the Eastern Conference playoff spots. In contrast, this marked Toronto's first league defeat since late July, bringing their seven-match unbeaten streak to an abrupt halt.
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Cup semifinal looms next
Orlando now switch their focus to silverware as they take on Columbus in the US Open Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. The Lions head into that knockout test with genuine momentum after stringing together three consecutive league wins. Toronto, meanwhile, must regroup quickly before making a historic first-ever trip to Energizer Park to face St. Louis City SC on Saturday.
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