Anthony Gordon Mo SalahGetty
Mitchell Fretton

Anthony Gordon tipped to be Liverpool’s ‘next Mohamed Salah’ as Arne Slot told Newcastle star would be 'brilliant signing' for Reds

Anthony GordonLiverpoolTransfersMohamed SalahNewcastlePremier League

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann says Anthony Gordon can become the club's next Mohamed Salah.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gordon impressive for Newcastle last season
  • Linked with Liverpool move
  • Seen as ideal replacement for ageing Salah
Article continues below