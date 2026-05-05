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Anthony Gordon receives 'concrete' transfer offer from Bayern Munich as Barcelona set to miss out on Newcastle winger
Bayern take the lead in Gordon transfer race
Die Roten have moved into pole position to sign Gordon after presenting the Newcastle winger with detailed contract terms for a potential move to the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga giants have tracked the England international for some time, but their latest move signals a decisive attempt to secure his signature ahead of several European rivals.
Plettenberg reveals Bayern’s 'concrete' proposal
According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern’s proactive approach has placed them firmly at the front of the queue as the summer transfer market approaches, with a five-year deal on the table for Gordon.
"Despite interest from other top clubs, FC Bayern have now presented Anthony Gordon and his camp with concrete figures. Gordon could sign a five-year contract at Bayern," Plettenberg wrote on X. "The main issue remains an agreement with Newcastle - not with the player. Bayern have clear limits. Eberl/Freund are therefore in talks with several candidates."
Newcastle’s valuation creates major obstacle
While Bayern have made progress with Gordon’s representatives, Newcastle remain in a strong negotiating position. The winger is under contract at St James’ Park until 2030, leaving the Premier League side under little pressure to sell. Sky Sport suggest the Magpies would demand a fee of around €90 million (£77m/$96m) before considering a summer departure. Gordon has become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s system and one of the club’s most valuable attacking assets.
Barcelona have also identified the 25-year-old as a potential addition, but their ongoing financial constraints make it difficult to match the figures currently being discussed, although sporting director Deco has reportedly held talks with Gordon's representatives.
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Transfer talks likely to intensify
The next stage will centre on negotiations between Bayern and Newcastle as the German side attempt to bridge the gap in valuation. Bayern’s sporting leadership is continuing to assess multiple winger targets in case a deal proves too costly. For Gordon, the prospect of competing for major honours in Germany and playing regular Champions League football could be an attractive opportunity, but any move will ultimately depend on whether Bayern can meet Newcastle’s demands.