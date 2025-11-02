'One of the worst stats I've ever heard!' - Anthony Gordon ripped apart after extending Premier League goal drought to 19 games as Newcastle told to RELEASE England winger

Gordon was disappointing once again for Newcastle in the Premier League as the Magpies slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium. The Hammers recorded just their second win of the season, and their first under Nuno Espirito Santo, to leave Newcastle a disappointing 12th after 10 games.

The afternoon started brightly for the away side when Jacob Murphy put the visitors in front after just four minutes. The right-winger weaved in and out of the Hammers defence before striking hard into the bottom-left corner.

Yet, the Magpies could only hold onto their lead for half-an-hour when Lucas Paqueta, looking to lead West Ham to safety, curled an effort from distance past the diving Nick Pope. Ten minutes later, a Aaron Wan-Bissaka cutback was turned into his own net by Sven Botman to give the hosts the lead. Newcastle pushed, but were unable to find a way back into the game and Tomas Soucek bundled home in injury time to seal the three points.

It marks another poor result and performance from Newcastle, whose dreams of qualifying for the Champions League for another season already look under threat, with much of the blame for their inconsistent and wasteful attack being levelled at Gordon, who was substituted at half-time.