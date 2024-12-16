The chase is on: Rising Stuttgart centerback Anrie Chase is attracting attention from both the USMNT and Japan - which will he choose?

Chase grew up in the U.S., but spent much of his life in Japan, making him eligible to play internationally for either country

It's generally easy to spot Anrie Chase on the field. The hair helps, of course. There's a lot of it, but that's not what really stands out. When watching Chase, the first thing you notice is the pure combination of speed and size. Chase is huge, but he moves like he isn't. It's a rare combination for a centerback, and that combination usually leads to a defender reaching a high level.

Just 20 years old, Chase is already playing at that level with Stuttgart, featuring in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. He's gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. on the biggest stage possible, even though this is all just getting started for him.

And that leads to the inevitable question: what's next for him at the international level?

Chase grew up in the U.S., but spent much of his life in Japan, making him eligible to play internationally for either country. He's played exclusively for Japan until this point, but, if you follow the U.S. men's national team, you know how these discussions tend to go. Since breaking through at Stuttgart, Chase has become a major talking point in American soccer circles. Yes, the eagle emojiis and American flags have been out in full force on social media as fans seek to influence the rising defender to play for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chase, though, hasn't been totally influenced either way. Despite his experiences with Japan's national team system, he recently revealed that he's open to playing for the U.S. men's national team, although no decision has been made just yet.

"I still feel that playing for a national team is a bit far off for me. Or rather, I can only focus on doing my best for my club at the moment," he told Sportiva. "For now, I’m just letting things happen naturally and seeing where they lead. I’m flattered by all the reports about me potentially playing for the U.S. or in MLS, but that’s not something I’m really thinking about right now."

Why are American and Japanese fans so excited about Chase? And, realistically, what could he contribute internationally in the years to come? GOAL takes a look.