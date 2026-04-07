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Another Real Madrid talent Como bound? Cesc Fabregas eager to bring third academy star to Serie A after success of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon
Tracking the next Spanish star
According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Como have identified the winger as the latest target to bolster their attacking options. The Italian club have continued to lean heavily on the talent pool at Valdebebas, with their recruitment strategy tailored around developing high-ceiling prospects. The 19-year-old has been making significant waves this season, racking up 36 appearances across all competitions for the youth and reserve sides. His displays earned him a call-up to the senior squad, where he recently registered an assist in the recent clash against Elche in his sole senior appearance during his debut on March 14.
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The Madrid and Italy connection
This potential move is not an isolated incident but rather the continuation of a growing partnership between the Italian top-flight club and the Spanish giants. Fabregas has already found immense success by integrating former Blancos youngsters into his tactical setup. He has proven that the technical education provided at La Fabrica translates seamlessly to the rigorous demands of Serie A.
The youngster has thrived under this system, shining with four goals in 28 matches for Castilla. Furthermore, he has dominated in the UEFA Youth League, contributing two goals in just seven outings. By offering a clear pathway to professional football, the club have positioned themselves brilliantly.
Following a successful blueprint
The primary inspiration for this pursuit is undoubtedly the immediate impact of Paz, who left the Bernabeu for a reported €6 million fee in 2024, and instantly became a central figure. His transition is evident in his phenomenal numbers this season, boasting 11 goals and six assists across 34 appearances. Alongside him, Ramon has also been a crucial part of this talent pipeline. Arriving last July for €2.5m, the 21-year-old has cemented his place in the defence, making 30 appearances and scoring two goals. Madrid generally insist on retaining 50 per cent of a player's economic rights, ensuring they benefit from any future sell-on fee.
Madrid have been impressed by Paz's rise to Serie A stardom and reportedly prepared to bring him back to the Spanish capital, holding a buy-back clause that allows them to snap him up for a bargain fee. Como, though, hope to renegotiate that clause to ensure they receive a fee closer to his market value.
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What the future holds
Looking ahead, completing this transfer would further cement Como as the new premier destination for Europe's elite youth. If the manager secures his man, the club have a genuine opportunity to consistently challenge higher up the table. For the young winger, adapting quickly will be absolutely crucial to emulating his predecessors' remarkable Italian success and continuing his rapid professional ascent.