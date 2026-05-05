Angry Pep Guardiola issues sarcastic response to Michael Keane's shocking late tackle on Jeremy Doku in Man City's draw with Everton

Guardiola’s frustration was evident following the final whistle, particularly regarding the lack of a red card for Keane. When asked by Sky Sports for his thoughts on the challenge, Guardiola offered a characteristically sarcastic retort: "OK. Your pundits can say it." During his post-match press conference, he continued: "What can I say? Yellow card. 50 seconds, Doku out, waiting to come back." On whether the challenge deserved a dismissal, he simply added: "It’s not my job."







