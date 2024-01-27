Angola vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Namibia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angola is set to face Namibia at Stade de la Paix on Saturday as the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations commences this weekend. The Black Sable Antelopes have exceeded expectations and made history in the Afcon by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.

On the other hand, Namibia's performance has been less convincing. Collin Benjamin's team secured a surprising victory against Tunisia in their Group E opener but struggled to find the net against South Africa and Mali, ultimately qualifying as one of the four best third-placed finishers with four points.

Here, GOAL provides comprehensive details on how to watch, including information on the TV channel, streaming options, and more.