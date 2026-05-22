No Anfield farewell for Mohamed Salah? Arne Slot silent on star's role in Liverpool's 'vital' last game of the season

Addressing the ongoing friction and his refusal to guarantee the forward a starting berth in the final fixture, Slot focused heavily on achieving the club’s remaining European target. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot said: "I never say anything about team selection. I don't think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game.

"I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get. Now there's one game to go which is a vital one for us as a club. We both want what's best for the club, we both want the club to be successful and that's the main aim.

"I have to find a way to evolve this team now and definitely in the summer and in the upcoming season to be successful again, and to play a brand of football that I like. And if I like it then the fans will like it as well because I haven't liked a lot of the way we played this season. But we try to evolve the team in a way that we can compete but definitely also play the brand of football, the style of football the fans, I, and hopefully Mo if he's somewhere else at that moment in time will like as well."