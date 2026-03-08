Robertson’s loyalty to the badge ultimately proved to be the defining factor in him staying put. "There was obviously interest there - there were discussions had with both sets of clubs," he said. "But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made. I was never not committed. I've been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I'll be committed until I'm no longer needed. That's always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I've given this club everything."

The current campaign has not been without its challenges for the Scotsman, who has seen his undisputed starting spot come under threat following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez. Under the guidance of Arne Slot, the younger Kerkez has often been preferred, leading to questions about Robertson's long-term suitability for the Dutchman's system.

"It's been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone," Robertson explained. "Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training. Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football."