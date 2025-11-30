Getty Images Sport
Andy Carroll is BACK! Former England striker scores brilliant hat-trick in sixth-tier for Dagenham & Redbridge
Carroll returned to England this summer
Carroll, who previously enjoyed spells at Newcastle, Liverpool, and West Ham United in the Premier League, returned to England this summer after a brief stint with French fourth-division club Bordeaux. Despite interest from clubs across Europe, the veteran forward chose an unexpected path and came back to his homeland. He got off to a nightmare start in the sixth tier of English football. In a pre-season friendly against League Two side Crawley Town, Dagenham and Redbridge went down 5-1 as Carroll came on as a substitute after the hour mark.
- AFP
Carroll's hat-trick inspires Dagenham and Redbridge to a win
On Saturday, the veteran forward featured in Dagenham and Redbridge's starting and completed a hat-trick within the first 31 minutes of the match as his side thrashed AFC Totton 5-1 in a National League South. He opened the scoring in the sixth minute before doubling the tally 12 minutes later. Carroll then completed his hat-trick just past the half-hour mark as he cushioned a clipped ball down before beating the opposition goalkeeper to complete a third for the evening.
Carroll, who now has six league goals to his name, thanked the supporters after the memorable performance, as he said: "Thanks for the support today, buzzing with my hat-trick and the three points. What a win. Let’s keep it going."
With the win on Saturday, the club have now moved up to 12th in the Northern League South points table.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea'
After moving back to England and joining a lower division club, Carroll had told reporters: "My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea — they’ll be in for a shock. It’s a fantastic location and close to my kids, they will be able to come and see me play. I really enjoyed my time in Bordeaux, but it’s time for me to get settled with my family. I’m hoping my kids will bring their friends to see me play. I didn’t want to finish playing football, and I’m really excited to get involved in the leadership side and be a player. I’ve got experience in seeing how clubs are run, of all levels. I think I can add value."
He added: "My first job is to go in as a player, I want to get them promoted. I was offered clubs with a lot more money, but I realised Dagenham was a project that I really wanted to get into. I want to help as many players and staff from my experience and background as possible. I was getting offers from clubs in France, Italy and Spain, but I wanted to come home. I could sign for a top club, but me and the managers might not see eye to eye, so I just want to be somewhere I’m going to be happy."
- AFP
Carroll's struggles in France
In April this year, while Carroll was still in France, French publication L'Equipe claimed that the English forward earned €1,614 (£1,372) gross per month at Bordeaux, which is less than €1,400 (£1,190) after tax. The figure mentioned by was less than the French minimum wage for a 35-hour work week of €1,801.80 (£1,532).
He himself had told L'Equipe in an interview that his apartment rent was more than his wages. "I rent a nice little house and my salary is less than my rent. If I joined Bordeaux, it's obviously not for the money," Carroll said.
Advertisement