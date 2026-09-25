'Always in my heart' - Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko issues emotional message to former club and struggling Italy

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Shevchenko was asked about his enduring connection to Italian football and his thoughts on his former club, Milan. Confirming his deep emotional ties, the 49-year-old stated: "Milan is always in my heart, and I will always be their fan. And Italy is always in my heart too; it's my second home. I don't say it to please anyone, but because it's true."

Asked further about the difficult phase gripping Italian football and the national team's ongoing slump, the former Ballon d'Or winner added: "Don't complain too much; you will get through this moment. Appreciate your history and remember that you have so much talent within; you just need to change a few things, and you'll start again. You also have the right people to do it."