Andreas Pereira names biggest Man Utd flop he played with and admits he 'didn't feel the love' during 11-year spell at Old Trafford

GettyGill ClarkAndreas Pereira names biggest Man Utd flop he played with and admits he 'didn't feel the love' during 11-year spell at Old TraffordManchester UnitedAndreas PereiraFulhamPremier LeagueAndreas Pereira has named the biggest flop he played with at Manchester United and also revealed he never felt loved by the Red Devils.