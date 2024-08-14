Schmeichel Onana GFXGetty/ GOAL
Richard Martin

Andre Onana warned over 'cruel reality' of playing for Man Utd as club legend Peter Schmeichel explains two reasons why £47m goalkeeper was 'unlucky' during difficult debut season

Manchester UnitedAndre OnanaManchester United vs FulhamPremier League

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has defended Andre Onana after a topsy-turvy first season at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Great Dane defends United's No. 1
  • 'Mistakes at Old Trafford stay with you'
  • Cameroonian let down by inconsistent defence
Article continues below