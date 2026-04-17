Andoni Iraola successor revealed as Bournemouth close in on ex-Bundesliga coach

One of the key factors behind the pursuit of Rose is his tactical philosophy, which aligns closely with the foundation laid by Iraola. The former Borussia Monchengladbach boss is renowned for implementing a high-intensity pressing system, a style that has become synonymous with Bournemouth's recent success in the top flight. The club's leadership are keen to maintain this identity rather than shifting toward a different profile. He brings a wealth of experience to the south coast, having managed at the highest level in Europe, including several Champions League campaigns, which is viewed as a significant asset.