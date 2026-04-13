The Gunners, once dominant this season, have lost three of their last four matches. They are now out of the FA Cup and have surrendered their Premier League cushion to Manchester City. Mundo Deportivo reports that Arteta could be sacked this summer, seven years after arriving, if the club fails to win either the league or the Champions League.
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An old acquaintance could replace Mikel Arteta, with a managerial shake-up at Arsenal reportedly looming
Arteta’s contract runs until 2027, yet talks over an extension have dragged on for months. Sources claim that a trophy-less season would prompt a “radical change” in his status.
According to Mundo Deportivo, club officials have already pinpointed his “ideal successor”: compatriot Cesc Fàbregas, currently at Como 1907, who spent eight years at Arsenal as a player. The 2010 World Cup winner is held in high regard by the decision-makers due to his successful work in Italy and Como’s attractive style of play.
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Arsenal slipped up against Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta has had enough
Fabregas is under contract with Como until 2028. Last summer, he was linked with the head-coach role at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and recent reports suggest that another former club, Chelsea FC, are monitoring his situation.
Meanwhile, Arsenal still hold a six-point lead over City in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth. However, the Sky Blues have a game in hand, and next weekend’s eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium could reshape the title race.
After the Cherries upset, Arteta told TNT Sports: “That was a slap in the face today. It’s now about how we respond. (…) We did a lot of strange things today, I’d say. We were a long way off our usual standard.”
Before Sunday’s Etihad showdown, Arsenal must first navigate the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP. The Gunners won the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to a late strike from Kai Havertz. If they progress, they will meet either Atlético Madrid or Barcelona in the semi-finals.
Mikel Arteta's record as Arsenal manager
Games 342 Wins 211 draws Draws 58 losses Defeats 73 Goal difference 683:348 Points per game 2.02 Titles: 3 3