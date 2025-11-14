Getty Images Sport
'You're just an extra in our world' - Karim Benzema fires back at far-right activist as French striker defends actress Lyna Khoudri over tribute to victims on 10th anniversary of terrorist attack
Benzema defends partner against far-right criticism
Benzema has publicly confronted a far-right activist who launched an attack on his partner, actress Khoudri, following her involvement in a solemn tribute to the victims of the attacks in France. Khoudri participated in a commemoration on TF1, reading Charlotte Delbo's poem "Prayer to the Living to Forgive Them for Being Alive," marking the 10th anniversary of the tragic events outside the Stade de France.
Activist Damien Rieu criticised Khoudri due to her previous alleged actions and her connection to Benzema. Rieu posted on social media: "To honour the victims of November 13, they could find no one other than Lyna Khoudri, partner of @Benzema, who liked a post justifying the beheading of Samuel Paty (and who lost her lawsuit against me when I denounced it)."
Benzema swiftly responded to Rieu on his own account, defending Khoudri and condemning the activist's remarks. "There are those who pay their respects, and those who put themselves on display... You have to be incredibly shallow to mistake a tribute for a staged performance, Damien. You're just an extra in our world," the former French international declared. This strong rebuke highlights Benzema's readiness to protect his partner and address what he perceives as a cynical attempt to politicise a moment of remembrance.
The emotional context of the November 13 tribute
The tribute marked a poignant anniversary for France, recalling the coordinated terrorist attacks that occurred on November 13, 2015. These attacks, which included bombings outside the Stade de France during a France-Germany football match, claimed 130 lives and injured hundreds more. The stadium, where the French national team faced Ukraine on the day of the anniversary, holds particular significance as one of the attack sites.
Khoudri's participation in the tribute involved reading a powerful poem, a common form of remembrance and a way to honour those lost. Benzema's reaction underscores his belief that such a solemn occasion should be respected and not used as a platform for personal or political attacks. His statement implies a clear distinction between genuine acts of remembrance and what he views as superficial displays of criticism.
Benzema targeted by Saudi star
While engaging in this off-field defence, Benzema is also navigating a challenging period in his professional career with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The reigning champions have experienced a difficult start to the season, currently sitting in eighth place after 11 matches, having already suffered three defeats.
Benzema, 37, who joined Al-Ittihad on a contract until June 30, 2026, has been a central figure for the club, serving as team captain. However, his performances have recently come under scrutiny. Following Al-Ittihad's 1-0 defeat to Al-Ahli in the Western Derby, former Al-Ittihad defender Rashed Al-Raheeb publicly criticised the foreign players, specifically targeting Benzema.
In an interview with Al-Riyadiya, Al-Raheeb stated: "The Frenchman Karim Benzema, the team captain, was absent from the match and did nothing, as was his compatriot Moussa Diaby, who was not at his usual level. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli’s foreign players shone and dominated for the full 90 minutes." He also questioned coach Sergio Conceicao's decision to keep Benzema on the pitch despite his "modest level." This criticism highlights the pressure on Benzema to deliver consistent performances for his new club.
Al-Ittihad's current form shows a mixed bag, with a recent 3-0 win against Sharjah followed by a 4-4 draw with Khaleej, and the 1-0 loss to Al-Ahli. Benzema's personal statistics show a career with 345 goals and 84 assists in 635 club appearances, including a highly decorated tenure at Real Madrid where he won numerous titles, including five Champions League crowns and four La Liga titles.
Real Madrid legend under scrutiny ahead of key games
Benzema and Al-Ittihad face a demanding schedule, with an upcoming match against Al-Riyadh on November 21, followed by a Champions League fixture against Al Duhail on November 24. These matches will be crucial for Al-Ittihad to improve their league position and progress in continental competition.
The latest incident, while unrelated to his on-field performance, further highlights the level of attention and expectation placed upon the veteran striker, both in his professional and personal life, particularly within the context of French public debate and the Saudi Pro League's global ambitions.
