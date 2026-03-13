An agent as a key advantage? Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Chelsea star

The Polish player’s contract expires in the summer; should he not extend his contract, Julian Alvarez of Atlético Madrid or Erling Haaland of Manchester City are being touted as possible replacements.

Two players who would not come cheap and who, at least in Haaland’s case, are unlikely to have any intention of joining coach Hansi Flick’s team from next season onwards.

Speaking to El Chringuito, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta addressed the rumours: “We have great respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there has been absolutely no contact – neither with Erling Haaland nor with Barcelona’s club management – regarding potential transfers.”

The 53-year-old added: "The player extended his contract a few months ago. He is very happy at Manchester City, things are going brilliantly for him, and we really have nothing to discuss regarding a transfer as long as everything is going so well at Manchester City."