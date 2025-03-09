Americans Abroad: USMNT star Christian Pulisic scores brace to save Milan, while Sergino Dest makes long-awaited PSV return

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, headlined by goals from Pulisic and Josh Sargent

When AC Milan needed a hero, Christian Pulisic stepped up, as he so often does. It had been too long since Pulisic provided one of those superstar performances, but this one surely came at the right time for both Milan and the U.S. men's national team, who will know they can count on their superstar with the CONCACAF Nations League looming.

Pulisic was the main story for the USMNT this weekend, but was far from the only one - it was an eventful one for Americans Abroad. Big goals, injury returns, clean sheets and rough handball calls - there was plenty going on when it came to the USMNT's big stars.

Josh Sargent was back scoring, continuing his own hot streak. Chris Richards is one of the few players in the player pool who can match him for form, and he kept that going with a clean-sheet win with Crystal Palace. Richards has emerged as a true Premier League regular while Sargent hopes to get there by leading Norwich to promotion this season - although those hopes took a hit this weekend.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest made his long-awaited return from his ACL injury, while Caleb Wiley made his less-long-awaited return to debut for Watford. Neither will be in the USMNT squad this month, but there were plenty of good moments from those that will be. With the CONCACAF Nations League matches happening in less than two weeks, everything is falling into place before Mauricio Pochettino announces his squad on Tuesday.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.