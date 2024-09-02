Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna benched, Caleb Wiley makes his case, and other USMNT takeaways from the European weekend

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines in yet another compelling weekend from Americans abroad

It's been something of a mixed campaign for Americans abroad thus far. Christian Pulisic is up to his usual stuff - scoring, assisting, and doing lots of fun stuff in between - even if he admits it's not the start to the season AC Milan wanted.

Little has changed - and not in a good way - for Gio Reyna, who remains stuck on the bench for Dortmund after electing to stay with the club during the transfer window. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie can't get into the Juventus XI after making the surprising decision to pen a one-year deal to extend his contract for the Serie A side.

But elsewhere, there's been an interesting range of performances. Malik Tillman has found his own for PSV, and could break into the midfielder when, as reported, Mauricio Pochettino takes over as the USMNT manager.

Further down the pecking order, some hopefuls settled for lower-division moves, but have impressed thus far. It has all made for an intriguing season. And with an international break imminent, there will soon be a clear idea of who will be in the manager's plans - and who will have to fight their way into the side.

GOAL takes a look at the most significant takeaways from Americans Abroad over the weekend.