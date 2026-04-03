Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic chases first goal of 2026, Balogun looks to get back on track, Brendan Aaronson has a chance at history

And so another USMNT international break is over. It is always intriguing to see what footballers are really playing for. Some say it is all about their club sides, performing and delivering for the teams they are with week in and week out. Others claim everything is geared toward playing for the national team. In World Cup years, the focus is perhaps a little more on the latter.

This March window felt a little more crucial. Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that competition for U.S. roster spots remains open. It is tricky to take him at his word there, not least because he largely relied on familiar faces this window and did not get the best results.

He insisted there were plenty of positives to take from the two losses to Portugal and Belgium. That is open for debate, but one thing is clear: his best players need to find form soon.

There is no time to wait around. The club season is relentless. Games will come thick and fast, and several big names have been thrown straight into the fire.

Christian Pulisic’s lack of goalscoring form is concerning, and a big matchup with Napoli is not an easy place to rediscover his touch. Folarin Balogun was scoring for fun before the break and will need to recapture that form after a tricky two weeks.

Then there is Gio Reyna, who could probably do with familiarizing himself with a football again.

GOAL US looks at the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend...