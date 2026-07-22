AFP
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos approached to buy stake in Liverpool by consortium led by outgoing QPR co-owner
Bezos linked with shock Anfield move
In a move that could reshape the financial landscape of the Premier League, Amazon founder Bezos has been approached to join a consortium in talks to buy a stake in Liverpool, according to Sky Sports. The American tycoon, who also owns Blue Origin and the Washington Post, is estimated by Forbes magazine to boast a fortune worth almost $257bn, making him the world's fourth-richest man.
The interest comes via a syndicate of investors led by Amit Bhatia, the former Queens Park Rangers co-owner and son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. However, the report cautioned that Bezos was not certain to proceed with an investment in Liverpool FC, but the high-profile nature of the discussions highlights the ongoing allure of the Merseyside giants.
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FSG confirm minority stake discussions
Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, headed by John W. Henry, has remained open to outside investment for some time to help navigate the rising costs of competing at the top level. An FSG spokesperson confirmed the current talks to Sky Sports, stating: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."
The proposed deal is expected to be similar in structure to the agreement struck with Dynasty Equity in 2023. That particular arrangement saw FSG sell a small stake for approximately £164m, with the proceeds used to pay down bank debt and finance capital expenditure, such as the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand and the AXA Training Centre.
Bhatia clears path for Reds investment
The 46-year-old businessman has clearly signaled his intent to move into the top flight by ending his long-standing association with Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Bhatia was QPR's co-owner until July 21, when he transferred his share of the club to Ruben Gnanalingam.
The consortium, backed by the immense wealth of the Mittal family, has already hired advisors to work on the specifics of the deal with FSG. Financial Times suggests that a deal with the group led by Bhatia would value Liverpool at more than $6bn (£4.5bn).
What this means for Liverpool's future
While fans may dream of a massive transfer war chest funded by one of the world's richest men, the focus of this investment remains strategic. Similar to injection from Dynasty Equity, the funds raised are generally not earmarked for the immediate purchase of players. Instead, the focus is on long-term sustainability and infrastructure.
Despite the cautious outlook on Bezos’ personal involvement, the sheer scale of the names involved suggests Liverpool is entering a new era of commercial valuation. With Arsenal and Manchester City currently setting the pace on the pitch, the battle for supremacy in the Premier League is increasingly being fought in the boardrooms of global billionaires.
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