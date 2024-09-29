Amad Diallo sums up Man Utd season so far in one word and pays tribute to loyal Old Trafford supporters

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeAmad Diallo sums up Man Utd season so far in one word and pays tribute to loyal Old Trafford supportersA. DialloManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAmad Diallo paid a heartfelt tribute to the loyal Manchester United supporters before hosting Tottenham as he summed up his season so far in one word.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmad finally finding his feet at Old TraffordTen Hag has started him six times in eight matchesWon the club's Player of the Month award for AugustFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below