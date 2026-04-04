Alvaro Arbeloa takes 'absolute' blame for Real Madrid defeat as his side 'pay the price' with big blow to La Liga title hopes

Madrid endured a surprising 2-1 defeat against Mallorca on Saturday evening in La Liga. Mallorca took the lead late in the first half, with Manu Morlanes finding the net in the 43rd minute. Real Madrid fought back in the second half, with Brazilian defender Eder Militao equalising in the 88th minute. However, Mallorca snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time, as Vedat Muriqi scored in stoppage time to seal the victory for the hosts.

Arbeloa said: "This defeat is mine, entirely and absolutely mine. What I need from them is for them to already be thinking about Tuesday's game. When they leave the locker room, this game is already over for them. I'm the one who makes the decisions, the one who picks the lineup, the one who makes the substitutions, the one who chooses how we have to play, and this defeat belongs entirely to the Real Madrid coach."