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'Injustice!' - Furious Alvaro Arbeloa's controversial theory as to why referee sent off Eduardo Camavinga in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich
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Chaos at the Allianz
Madrid’s European campaign ended in heartbreak following a breathless 4-3 second-leg defeat in Munich. Despite Arda Guler’s early heroics and a Kylian Mbappe strike, the tie swung decisively when Camavinga received a second yellow card for time-wasting four minutes from time. The dismissal of the substitute left the visitors vulnerable, allowing Luis Diaz and Michael Olise to strike late and secure Bayern's progression to a semi-final showdown against holders Paris Saint-Germain.
Ref 'didn't realise Camavinga already had a yellow'
The Madrid manager was clinical in his assessment of the red card, suggesting that referee Slavko Vincic lacked the basic awareness of which players had already been booked. He claimed the official only brandished the second yellow after being prompted by the home players, effectively killing the contest in the closing stages.
Lashing out at the nature of the dismissal and the official’s performance, Arbeloa stated: "Nobody understands how a player can be sent off for an action like that... the feeling is one of injustice and anger. I think the referee showed him the card because he didn’t realise he already had a yellow... because the Bayern players had to go and tell him it was his second, but honestly, it’s not even a yellow-card offence. Either the referee has never played football... or I don’t know, but I think it’s even worse that he didn't know the player was already on a card."
Madrid's wounded dressing room
Beyond the controversy on the pitch, the elimination left a deep emotional scar on a squad that had high hopes of securing a record-extending 16th European title. Arbeloa also faced immediate questions regarding his position at the Bernabeu following the quarter-final exit, though he remained characteristically defiant about his status as a club man.
Discussing the morale of his players and his own professional situation, the Spaniard added: "The locker room is deeply hurt... I congratulate Bayern on a great tie, but we would have liked them to beat us in a different way. All the hard work and effort has been thrown overboard because of a decision like the one the referee made. It doesn't worry me at all, and I will perfectly understand any decisions the club might make; I am a club man.”
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Domestic recovery for Real
Madrid must now pivot back to La Liga as they prepare to host Deportivo Alaves next Tuesday, trailing leaders Barcelona by nine points with only seven games remaining. The fallout from the Allianz Arena remained significant, with Guler also facing a future European ban after being sent off for a post-match confrontation with the referee. While Bayern pursue a treble with Harry Kane in record-breaking form, Arbeloa's side face a significant challenge to recover from this perceived "injustice".