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Alphonso Davies' World Cup dream still alive despite injured Bayern Munich star being ruled out of opening Group B clash
Injury threatens Davies' participation in the World Cup
Marsch has delivered a positive injury update on Davies ahead of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich defender is recovering from a hamstring tear suffered against Paris Saint-Germain, with concerns growing over whether he would be available for the tournament on home soil. Davies was included in Canada’s preliminary 32-man training roster, although he has remained in Germany to continue the early stages of his rehabilitation.
The head coach confirmed the 25-year-old is expected to play at some point during the competition, even if the Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 is likely to come too soon. This week, Canada held a training camp in Charlotte before friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Ireland as preparations continue for the tournament.
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Marsch insist Davies will play in the World Cup
Speaking to reporters during Canada's training camp, Marsch admitted Davies is unlikely to be available for the opening fixture but backed him to return during the tournament.
"Yes, I think Alphonso will play in the World Cup," Marsch said, as quoted by ESPN. "No, I don't think he'll be ready quite on June 12. But we'll see."
Marsch outlines recovery plan for Bayern defender
Davies remains one of Canada’s most influential players, with 58 caps and 15 international goals to his name. His pace, attacking threat and experience are considered central to Canada's hopes of making a deep run at a World Cup they are co-hosting alongside the United States and Mexico.
"Bayern has put him through certain protocols that they can do in Germany that they can't do in North America," Marsch added. "So that's one of the reasons why he stayed in Germany, because we think they have some advanced techniques in terms of the treatments that he can get, so we think that that's been good. They also are very supportive, and they want to see him play in the World Cup. I think that they understand that supporting their players for both club and country is important."
"Alfonso will be here on the 31st in Edmonton. So we spoke with Bayern and thought that the best thing for him was to continue his initial recovery treatment until the 28th, then we're giving him a few days to get away, and then he'll be joining us the 31st and we'll pick up his rehab from there, and try to put him in a position to physically succeed and to be part of our team."
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Focus shifts to Davies' recovery timeline
Canada are set to announce their final 26-man World Cup squad on Friday, with Davies expected to be included despite his fitness concerns. The coming weeks will determine whether he can recover in time for the later stages of the group phase. Marsch and his staff will closely monitor the Bayern star during the upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan and Ireland. While missing the opener would be a blow, Canada will still hope Davies can return quickly and provide a major lift for the hosts during the tournament.