Alisson gives Juventus green light with Liverpool goalkeeper willing to miss out on Champions League to make Serie A return

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alisson has given Juventus the green light regarding a summer transfer. The Serie A side have endured a difficult campaign under head coach Luciano Spalletti. Following a recent defeat to Fiorentina, Juventus sit sixth in the league table and are in danger of missing out on a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition, with the Bianconeri neeing AC Milan, Roma and Como to stumble in the last week of the season.

Missing out on Europe's premier competition could cost the club up to €60 million in lost revenue. However, the Brazilian remains convinced by the project, with his representatives reaffirming his strong desire to move to Turin regardless of their final league position.