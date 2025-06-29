Alisha Lehmann Switzerland Women 2025Getty Images
Alisha Lehmann responds to critics after Switzerland's 7-1 thrashing by Under-15 boys team ahead of Euro 2025

A. LehmannSwitzerlandEuropean ChampionshipWomen's football

Alisha Lehmann has opened up on the criticism that the Switzerland women's team received after they went down 7-1 against FC Luzern’s Under-15 boys team in a warm-up game last week. The Swiss women's team are preparing for the 2025 European Championship as hosts. They will be aiming to put the heavy friendly defeat behind them quickly with a view to making it through to the tournament knockout stages.

  • Lehmann responds to critics
  • Switzerland women's team lost 7-1 to U-15 boys' team
  • Switzerland are hosting Euro 2025
