Hard work never stops! Alisha Lehmann hits the gym during sun-soaked holiday with boyfriend Montel McKenzie - as Swiss star leaves WSL relegation woes at home

Despite the collective failure of her club, Lehmann enjoyed a bizarrely successful campaign on a personal level. The forward arrived at the Midlands side in January but managed just nine appearances and five starts across the entire campaign. Playing only 502 minutes, she saw the team lose every single game she featured in. However, leveraging a massive global fanbase of over 15 million followers, she astonishingly scooped boththe Fans' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season accolades. Her solitary strike against former club Aston Villa earned her the latter award, highlighting the massive influence her off-pitch popularity holds, even when her on-pitch contributions for the Foxes were severely restricted by fitness issues.