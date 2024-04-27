'Who's playing?' - Alisha Lehmann sends message to EA FC 24 fans as she shows off 'Be Brave' vanity kit

Getty Images/ @alishalehmann7 InstagramSoham Mukherjee'Who's playing?' - Alisha Lehmann sends message to EA FC 24 fans as she shows off 'Be Brave' vanity kitAlisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLWomen's footballAlisha Lehmann asked her EA FC 24 fans "who's playing with my kit" as she showed off her "Be Brave" vanity attire.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann signed a partnership with EA Sports FC 24Has a custom kit in the game based on her tattoosAston Villa superstar calls her label 'Be Brave'Article continues below