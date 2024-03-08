Alisha Lehman Aston Villa Douglas Luiz splitGetty/GOAL/IG:alishalehmann7
James Hunsley

A good night for Alisha Lehmann! Aston Villa star poses in Amsterdam before watching men's team featuring boyfriend Douglas Luiz secure impressive Europa Conference League draw against Ajax

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizAston VillaAjax vs Aston VillaWomen's footballAston Villa WomenWSLEuropa Conference League

Alisha Lehmann was in attendance to support boyfriend Douglas Luiz as his Aston Villa side played out a 0-0 draw with Ajax on Thursday night.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Luiz features for Villa against Ajax in UECL
  • Lehmann in attendance to support boyfriend
  • Poses for pictures before 0-0 draw

Editors' Picks