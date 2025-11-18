+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 - Algeriaadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Sahara stripes and bold green trim headline Algeria’s World Cup kit release

Algeria’s 2026 World Cup kits arrive with a fresh sense of identity, leaning into cultural storytelling while keeping the clean, modern aesthetic fans expect from adidas. The new collection draws heavily from the nation’s landscape - particularly the sweeping Sahara dunes - giving the home shirt a look that feels unmistakably Algerian without straying into over-designed territory.

With bold green detailing, refined textures and thoughtful nods to heritage, the kits aim to connect players and supporters to a shared sense of home as they prepare for the journey to North America.

Algeria Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

From release details to first full looks, here’s everything you need to know about Algeria’s 2026 home and away kits.

Shop: Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Algeria 2026 World Cup home kitadidas

    Algeria Home Kit

    The home jersey is inspired by the sand dunes of the Algerian desert, featuring a beige-and-white stripe graphic that evokes the undulating terrain. A vivid green finish on the neckline and shoulders adds a vibrant contrast, grounding the design in the nation’s flag colours.

    As a special cultural touch, “Algeria” appears in Arabic script at the back of the neck, tying the jersey directly to its heritage. Adidas’ use of these natural textures and colour choices reflects both tradition and place, a kit that feels genuinely rooted in home. Fans can already purchase the home jersey, with replica versions generally retailing around £85, while the authentic player issue is priced at £120.

  • Algeria Away Kit

    Leaked images suggest the away shirt takes a more minimalist but still meaningful approach. Draped in a rich “Court Green” base, the design is elevated by subtle vertical pinstripes and darker green sleeves, giving it depth without over-complicating the palette. Red trim on the collar and cuffs adds a patriotic pop, while the national flag crest returns, replacing the federation’s logo, as a bold nod to Algerian identity.

