Alexis Sanchez: Why did the Arsenal superstar flop so badly at Man Utd after blockbuster January swap-deal?

The Chilean forward lit up the Premier League during his time with the Gunners, but failed to transfer that form to Old Trafford

On January 25, 2019, Alexis Sanchez returned to Arsenal for the first time since joining Manchester United in a blockbuster swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan 12 months earlier. Unsurprisingly, Sanchez was painted as the villain heading into the FA Cup fourth-round tie, and his early touches drew widespread boos from the Clock End faithful.

But in the 31st minute, he managed to silence the Emirates with a moment of pure magic. As soon as Romelu Lukaku picked the ball up five yards outside the box, Sanchez sprinted in behind the onrushing Arsenal defence, and the Belgian striker found him with a beautifully disguised pass. Sanchez then proceeded to calmly sidestep Petr Cech before producing a perfectly measured finish from a tight angle to put United in front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went on to win the game 3-1, with Jesse Lingard and substitute Anthony Martial also getting in on the act. But this was Sanchez's night, not only because he'd masterminded his former club's downfall, but because it was the first time he really looked like a proper United player.

Unfortunately, he failed to build on that platform. Just seven months later, Sanchez was loaned to Inter and never played for the Red Devils again. Many fans now consider him to be the biggest flop in the club's recent history, but why exactly did his move to Old Trafford go so badly?

As United prepare for a trip to north London to face Arsenal in the FA Cup once again this Sunday, GOAL looks back at Sanchez's torrid spell in Manchester...