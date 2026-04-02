Alexander Isak returns to training with striking new look as £125m man prepares for injury comeback

Liverpool manager Slot expressed his delight at seeing the 26-year-old back in the fold, noting that the timing of his return was perfect, both for the Reds and for the player's ambitions of representing Sweden at the World Cup.

"I think Alex is in a really good place because Sweden qualified for the World Cup yesterday evening and apart from that he's going to train with the group again for the first time tomorrow," Slot told Liverpoolfc.com. "If you've worked so hard for three, four months or something like that and then to return to team training, that's for everyone very nice. So Alex is, in that sense, in a good place."