'A big loss!' - Marco Rose confirms huge Alex Scott injury blow as Thomas Tuchel apologises over England duty setback

Speaking on the prognosis, Rose expressed his frustration at losing one of his most influential players after Scott sustained the injury during the recent international break, in which England featured in four UEFA Nations League fixtures. 'I'm not a doctor,' Rose said. 'Injury to a muscle. We'll do a picture in some days, but we'll miss him for four to five weeks. I'm very disappointed and it's a big loss.' The German manager remained diplomatic regarding the circumstances of the injury, adding: 'It's disappointing. I don't want to blame anyone. We're very happy he is in the England national team. He did well.'

Scott's absence will be felt heavily at the Vitality Stadium, where he has established himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI. He has featured in six of Bournemouth's seven matches across all competitions so far this season, contributing one goal and two assists.