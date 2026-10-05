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Huge blow for England and Bournemouth as Alex Scott ruled out for two months following Nations League masterclass
Double injury blow for England
Bournemouth midfielder Scott has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to a thigh injury. The 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with the quadriceps issue. Scott will miss Tuesday’s clash against the Czech Republic at Wembley, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side without a key midfield option.
Arsenal defender Konsa has also been ruled out of the fixture. The 28-year-old is returning to his club to receive treatment on an unspecified injury, compounding England's fitness woes during the international break.
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A bittersweet full international debut
The injury is a cruel setback for Scott, who put in a brilliant performance on his start debut for the Three Lions. He played 70 minutes alongside Elliot Anderson in central midfield as England thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the Nations League on Saturday.
Despite feeling the thigh issue prior to the match, Scott played through the pain to make his mark. His display earned massive praise from England head coach Tuchel.
"First start and what a start, what a performance," Tuchel said. "He is so smooth on the ball, his decision-making is at the highest level. He is just the complete package. He gave us a lot of mobility and a lot of variety and work rate in the centre of the pitch."
Mounting problems for Marco Rose
Scott’s impending absence is a major concern for Bournemouth, who are facing a gruelling schedule over the next month. The injury list is already growing for Marco Rose’s side, with French forward Eli Junior Kroupi remaining sidelined after sustaining a foot problem in pre-season.
Bournemouth are currently 17th in the Premier League and are still searching for their first domestic league win after five matches. However, they have enjoyed cup success, defeating Lincoln in the Carabao Cup and claiming a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on their European debut.
Between 10 October and 8 November, Bournemouth are scheduled to play nine matches. This intense run includes four consecutive midweek fixtures in the Europa League against Sturm Graz, AC Milan, and Sparta Prague, alongside their Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.
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What's next for Scott?
Scott will now begin his rehabilitation, hoping to return to action ahead of the busy festive schedule. For England, Tuchel must navigate Tuesday's clash against the Czech Republic without both Scott and Konsa as they look to build on their emphatic win over Croatia.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, must cope without their midfield engine as they prepare to resume their Premier League campaign. They will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday before taking on Sunderland, Manchester United, Leeds, and Ipswich prior to the November international break.
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