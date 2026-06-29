'Show the whole world' - USMNT breakout star Alex Freeman on Pochettino's belief, chasing history and his now-famous World Cup goal celebration

IRVINE, Calif.-- As the U.S. Men's National Team's youngest player sprinted away in celebration, his teammates did their best to chase him down. Several admitted after the win over Australia that, try as they might, they knew they weren't going to catch Alex Freeman. He was too fast, sure, but he was also too overwhelmed, too delirious, too deep in the moment to be slowed down.

Fortunately for the other 25 members of the USMNT, the field eventually ran out. If it hadn't, Freeman might have kept going forever.

That is what a first World Cup goal can do to you. When Freeman made it 2-0 against Australia, the finish was only part of the story. What followed said just as much: a young defender overwhelmed by the biggest moment of his career, running because there was simply no other way to let it all out.

Freeman has been running and running for the better part of a year now, but now he's pushing things further than even he could have imagined. A goal in a World Cup? A year and a half ago, he was simply hoping to make his first MLS start. Freeman himself couldn't have seen all of this coming and, even if he could, it never would have looked like this.

So, in that moment under the bright Seattle sun, the emotions really came over him. It was all real, and it was nothing like anything he'd felt before.

"I think that's one of those things," he tells GOAL, "that has made me kind of come out of my emotional shell. Knowing that I'm not an emotional person, but this is a moment that I know I'm going to cherish forever, and it comes to you once in a lifetime. Knowing that I can actually accomplish this, it just makes you so much more emotionally available than you usually are.

"I think it's helped me realize that I have more to give," he continues, "I feel like for me it's ‘How can I go into these next games and do even better than that?' Is that even possible? I think, for me, it is."

The sky is the limit for the 21-year-old defender, whose meteoric rise has been one of the defining stories in American soccer over the last year. He made his USMNT debut on June 7, 2025. He spent the night before overwhelmed by nerves that never showed once he took the field. Three hundred and seventy-seven days later, he was rising above everyone to head home from close range and seal a historic World Cup win in one of American soccer's most legendary atmospheres.

At no point in those 377 days has Freeman felt totally comfortable. He certainly won't feel that way in however many days are left in this World Cup run. There is this sense, though, of belonging. Now, with a World Cup goal on his resume and the moment of a lifetime to reflect on, Freeman knows he's arrived. He also knows that there's more on the way.

"I feel like you come here and can get an ego, or you could feel too comfortable," he says. "For me, I've come here, and now I've got a job to do, and I feel like I'm proud of myself in knowing that this is just a start. Being called in, the first games, it was just a start, right? The finish line is the trophy, and we all want that. How can we push to get that moment?

"I’m proud of myself for not only staying humble, but just staying encouraged. I’m just believing in what I can do and what the team can do in the future."

Freeman is a key part of that future and, if that wasn't clear before, it's become clear over these last few weeks as his year-long breakthrough reached its apex.