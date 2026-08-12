Friedel insists that Chelsea have not taken advantage of Aston Villa, pointing out the financial realities of modern football.

"I don’t think so here; for Aston Villa, it’s a case of working under the regulatory constraints and PSR and choosing the right time to cash in on a player," Friedel explained. Aston Villa have consistently navigated these hurdles efficiently in recent seasons. "It’s important for clubs like Villa to balance the bookings when operating close to the levels they do," Friedel added.

The former goalkeeper believes that balancing the books is simply a necessity for clubs striving to remain competitive at the very highest level of the game.