'Embarrassed' Alejandro Garnacho pleads guilty after incident involving Chelsea star & his Audi RS 3

The case escalated after the winger initially failed to identify himself as the driver when contacted by Greater Manchester Police in October. However, through his legal representatives at JMW Solicitors, the Chelsea star eventually entered a guilty plea and offered a full apology to the court.

In a statement submitted to Liverpool Magistrates' Court, according to BBC, his lawyers wrote: "Mr Garnacho accepts that he committed the offence of exceeding the speed limit and has pleaded guilty to the offence. Mr Garnacho explains this was an oversight on his part and apologises for the offence. Our client is embarrassed that he is currently in this position and apologises to the Court for the excess speed offence."