Alejandro Garnacho dealing with 'very difficult thing' in his personal life as Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior defends winger after boos
Rosenior suggests fans don't know full picture
The Chelsea boss expressed his bewilderment at the treatment of his young star, suggesting that fans are often too quick to form opinions without knowing the full story. Rosenior has been impressed by how the winger has handled a recent spell out of the starting XI, praising his professional conduct behind the scenes. However, while he has remained professional on the pitch, the manager hinted at significant challenges away from the football field that have tested the Argentine's resolve in recent weeks.
Garnacho 'knocking on the door to start'
Speaking ahead of the trip to Villa Park, Rosenior shed light on the maturity Garnacho has shown during a period of private turmoil. "Garna is an outstanding player," Rosenior said. "I have really liked in this period his reaction to not starting. He has been training very well. Garna has put himself in a really, really good place in the last few weeks and he’s more than knocking on the door to start. We've got to take into account that Garna is 21. He's got huge ability. He's got huge potential."
The Blues chief went on to reveal just how much the player has been carrying in secret, including an incident where he prioritised club duties before addressing a family matter. Rosenior stated: "He’s had a very difficult thing happen in his life recently as well. And rather than tell me about that, he wanted to put himself forward for a game and told me after the game where he had to go back home. People make judgments based on the way people look. Garna is a really, really good character who works really hard every day in training and I know in the end his quality is going to show in a really consistent way."
Addressing the taunts at Stamford Bridge
Despite his obvious talent, Garnacho has faced a hostile atmosphere from rival fans and even sections of the home crowd at times. Rosenior believes much of the negativity stems from a superficial understanding of the player. When asked why the winger is targeted, the Blues boss replied: "Because people judge books by their cover. All I go off is what I know about someone, and not what I’ve heard about them or how they are perceived." He also categorically denied suggestions that the player is prone to simulation when asked if Garnacho was guilty of diving, responding with a firm: "No."
The manager added that the booing should be viewed as a backhanded compliment by the player, even if the personal nature of the vitriol is hard to stomach. "I don't understand. I don't understand why that happens," Rosenior added. "Maybe it’s because he can be such a threat. Playing for a club like Chelsea, that just comes with the territory. You have to rise above that and not take notice of it. That's the best way for me. I don't think you use it as fuel. Your motivation should be there anyway to perform. It's not something that we've spoken about. We've had many conversations, but opposition fans booing you normally means you're a threat for the opposition. All Garna needs to do is keep working really hard because his ability is not in question."
Forced changes amid disciplinary nightmare
Garnacho’s return to the spotlight comes at a time when Chelsea are desperate for attacking inspiration. Rosenior is currently grappling with a disciplinary crisis that saw Pedro Neto dismissed in the 70th minute at the Emirates Stadium during their recent loss to Arsenal. With Neto suspended and fellow attackers Estevao and Jamie Gittens still sidelined, the stage is set for the Argentine to prove his detractors wrong in the west Midlands on Wednesday night.
The vacancy in the starting line-up offers Garnacho his first start since the FA Cup victory over Hull City last month. While the winger looks to reclaim his best form, the broader squad is under pressure to clean up its act after racking up nine red cards this season. Rosenior has already warned his players that their poor disciplinary record will be the "thing that costs" them in their race for European qualification, making Garnacho's level-headed approach even more vital for the run-in.
