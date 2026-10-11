Alan Shearer blown away by new-look Arsenal midfield pairing in Leeds comeback

The hard-fought victory restored a sense of calm for Arsenal following a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton prior to the international break. Shearer pointed out that the team initially looked lethargic and passive in the first half against Leeds, relying on too many sideways passes without enough penetration. However, the former striker quickly dismissed any lingering worries about Arteta's squad.

"I’m not concerned over Arsenal’s recent performances," Shearer added. "I think especially early games after an international break, everyone’s just got back probably Wednesday or Thursday. They still haven’t had time to recover.

"I just think it was a hugely important win. It didn’t matter how they did it after what happened at Brighton three weeks ago. They had to come back into it and get a win. And they’ve managed to do that here."