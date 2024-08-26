How AI Champions League draw will work with supercomputer set to decide expanded competition - explained

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeHow AI Champions League draw will work with supercomputer set to decide expanded competition - explainedChampions LeagueReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalParis Saint-GermainUEFA are all set to use an AI-facilitated supercomputer to determine the draw for the 2024-25 Champions League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAI supercomputer to be used to conduct Champions League drawWill be held in Monaco on August 29Champions League to be conducted in new formatArticle continues below