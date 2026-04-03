Ahead of the City clash… Slott delivers good news and a shock!

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of his player Mohamed Salah, amid the absences the Reds are facing ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah is now fit and available to play for Liverpool for the first time since his surprise announcement that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Solskjaer also did not rule out the possibility of Alexander Isak being included in the squad, as he continues his gradual return following his recovery from a broken leg.

Salah has returned just in time, having recovered from the injury that kept him out of Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton before the international break.

He was subsequently withdrawn from the Egypt squad to focus on his recovery, and Slott confirmed that following his return to full training this week, he is ready to face Manchester City on Sunday.

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