'Ah yeah, old man' - Kylian Mbappe has playful dig at Thierry Henry as Arsenal & France legend shows off his physique

The man who led France's U21 side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics is still putting in the hard work in the gym to maintain his silhouette. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Gunners icon shared two shirtless selfies following an intense one-hour training session. Henry accompanied the images of his shredded physique with a simple but effective mantra for his followers: "Work hard, eat well, no sugar."

It is a level of dedication that has kept the legendary striker looking like he could still lace up his boots today. Henry has often been protective of his younger compatriot, and he recently noted that Mbappe has been judged unfairly for much of his career due to the "caviar" he has provided fans since he was a teenager. Now, it seems the roles have reversed as the apprentice watches the master show off his own disciplined lifestyle.