Africa Cup of Nations: Will Morocco be crowned champions by default? Senegal refuses to accept the decision and has lodged an appeal with the CAS in Lausanne

CAF’s decision to award Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations by default, two months after they lost the final to Senegal in extra time, was bound to spark a wave of discontent in the country of Sadio Mané and his teammates, who were punished on appeal for leaving the pitch for around 20 minutes after a penalty was awarded – which Brahim Diaz subsequently missed.

The following day, Senegal, through its Football Association, announced its intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, in an attempt to overturn the decision made by the African governing body. For the time being, therefore, the trophy and medals remain in Dakar pending the resolution of this incredible dispute.