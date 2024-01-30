Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Mali vs Burkina Faso - Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali are scheduled to compete against Burkina Faso in a round-of-16 match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles secured their spot as Group E winners, despite consecutive draws against Tunisia and Namibia in their last two group stage matches.

On the other hand, the Stallions advanced to the knockout stage as Group D runners-up, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Angola. It will be tough to separate these two teams, as predicted here, and the match might go into extra-time and head into the devastating spot-kicks.

For all the information on how to watch the match, including details about the TV channel, streaming options, and more, GOAL has you covered.