AFCON final result OVERTURNED! Senegal stripped of title due to player walk-off as CAF hands Morocco 3-0 final win

In a detailed statement, the CAF Appeal Board confirmed that the appeal lodged by the FRMF was "declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld." This landmark ruling effectively strips Senegal of what would have been their second continental crown, rewarding the hosts for a match that descended into chaos during extra time.

The roots of the controversy lie in a heated moment deep into stoppage time when Morocco's Brahim Diaz went down in the box. While the referee initially waved play away, a VAR review resulted in a spot-kick for the hosts. This sparked a furious reaction from the Senegalese bench, with head coach Pape Thiaw instructing his players to return to the dressing room in a protest that lasted several minutes.

The CAF Appeal Board found that "the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations." By leaving the field of play, Senegal was deemed to have infringed on the regulations, leading to the administrative 3-0 defeat. The ruling sets aside the previous CAF Disciplinary Board decision and confirms that the protest lodged by Morocco has been fully upheld.

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